MANILA -- Lovi Poe, Regine Velasquez, and Ogie Alcasid were among the celebrities who graced this year's TernoCon, an event that aims to showcase the Philippine national dress.

The competition and cultural show, presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the homegrown fashion brand Bench, was held last January 28 at the CCP's Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez.

It highlighted the balintawak, the country version of the terno.

Other celebrities spotted at this year's TernoCon include Small Laude, Richard Gomez, Lucy Torres, Ariella Arida, Tweetie de Leon, and Tim Yap, to name a few.

Check out their looks below:

Lovi Poe Facebook/Bench Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez Facebook/Bench Small Laude Facebook/Bench Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres Facebook/Bench Ariella Arida Facebook/Bench Tweetie De Leon Facebook/Bench Tim Yap Facebook/Bench

This year's TernoCon featured the collections of 12 finalists from across the Philippines, with three of them proclaimed as winners.

They are Yssa Inumerable (gold), Gabbie Sarenas (silver), and Glady Rose Pantua (bronze).