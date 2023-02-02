Home  >  Life

IN PHOTOS: Lovi, Regine-Ogie, Richard-Lucy at TernoCon 2023

Posted at Feb 02 2023 04:55 PM

MANILA -- Lovi Poe, Regine Velasquez, and Ogie Alcasid were among the celebrities who graced this year's TernoCon, an event that aims to showcase the Philippine national dress. 

The competition and cultural show, presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the homegrown fashion brand Bench, was held last January 28 at the CCP's Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez. 

It highlighted the balintawak, the country version of the terno.

Other celebrities spotted at this year's TernoCon include Small Laude, Richard Gomez, Lucy Torres, Ariella Arida, Tweetie de Leon, and Tim Yap, to name a few.

Check out their looks below:

This year's TernoCon featured the collections of 12 finalists from across the Philippines, with three of them proclaimed as winners. 

They are Yssa Inumerable (gold), Gabbie Sarenas (silver), and Glady Rose Pantua (bronze).

