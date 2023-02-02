MANILA -- Catriona Gray continues her work as an arts ambassador of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

The former Miss Universe made the statement in an Instagram post on Wednesday, as she marked the start of National Arts Month this February.

"Happy National Arts Month! Thrilled to be continuing my role as arts ambassador for NCCA going on four years," she said.

"Keep updated on the upcoming ganaps this Arts Month happening nationwide, and I might even see you there! Halina't makisining!" she added.

Gray was first named NCCA arts ambassador in 2020, two years after drawing wide praise for her patriotic wardrobe during her Miss Universe bid.

She has since been releasing content highlighting Philippine arts and culture, particularly local textiles.

Related video: