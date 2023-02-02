Apex Legends Mobile to shut down starting May

MANILA -- Less than a year after its release, the mobile app of the hit title Apex Legends will shut down starting May, its developers said.

Respawn Entertainment said unprecedented factors have "prevented us from maintaining the high-quality experience and content that our players deserve."

“Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence,” the game’s publishers, Electronic Arts, said in a longer statement linked back from Respawn’s social media post.

Despite the setback, EA said it is proud of the game and the Apex Legends community’s support.

“Our love for the Apex universe and our players remains unchanged. We look forward to exploring this universe, its characters, and its stories along with you. In the meantime, we appreciate your continued support and patience as we navigate these next steps,“ EA said.

The decision came after Apple declared Apex Legends Mobile as its iPhone Game of the Year for 2022.

As a result, EA will be removing the game from mobile webstores, and disable all real money in-app purchases, until it ceases operations from May 1.

“During this period, players can spend their existing Syndicate Gold and continue playing the full game. At 4 PM PDT on May 1st, 2023, we will cease operations in all regions, and the game will no longer be playable,” EA said.

With the mobile version ceasing operations, the game will remain available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and the PlayStation 5.