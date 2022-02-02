MANILA -- Here are some of the latest news and updates from the tech world.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AXIE INFINITY TRAINER MASTER CLASS

Handout

Kookoo Crypto, who has become a multi-millionaire in less than two years through Axie Infinity, is sharing his experience to NFT gaming enthusiasts in a masterclass in Nas Academy Philippines.

In his "Become an Axie Infinity Trainer" master class, which includes video-on-demand lessons and Zoom sessions, Kookoo Crypto will discuss the crypto ecosystem, the basics of Axie Infinity, how play-to-earn works, complex gameplay strategy, and other pro tips and tricks.

He will also conduct a regular "ask me anything" session to ensure his students are up-to-date with the latest releases of the game.

Aside from Kookoo Crypto's master class, Nas Academy is also offering courses given by crypto experts such as Harvard University undergraduate turned multimillionaire Ben Yu.

More details are available on the Nas Academy website.

AYALA LAUNCHES 3RD HUB FOR COMET ELECTRIC BUSES

Handout

A new electric vehicle (EV) charging and transport system was recently launched at Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque.

The project by Ayala Malls is in partnership with AC Industrials' Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc., Global Electric Transportation, GREENSTRuM, and the local government unit of Parañaque.

It uses electric buses, known as COMETs, that are powered by QEV Technologies from Spain. The fully-electric, 30-passenger minibus also features a long battery life, with a 20% to 90% fast-charging capacity in 45 minutes.

The sustainable transport system was first launched in Ayala Malls The 30th in Pasig and Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati. More EV systems are set to be installed in 2022, including TriNoma in Quezon City.

GLOBE'S ECO-FRIENDLY SIM OPTIONS

Handout

Globe is encouraging its customers to further support sustainable living through two eco-friendly subscriber identification module (SIM) options, the eSIM and Eco-SIM.

The eSIM is a digital SIM embedded in certain mobile phone models. It allows for additional capabilities such as managing multiple profiles using different mobile numbers on just one device, and can be used in smartwatches as well.

On the other hand, the Eco-SIM card is made from 100% recycled materials using refrigerator interiors. Developed by Thales, the card was introduced to Globe postpaid mobile subscribers beginning the fourth quarter of 2021.

More details are available on Globe's website.

MINESKI GLOBAL'S QUEST REWARDS APP

Handout

Singapore-based esports company Mineski Global has announced the rebranding of the My-Checkpoints solution as Quest Rewards, an employee engagement and gamification platform.

Designed to enhance the work environment of the BPO industry, the Quest Rewards app enables employees to earn "qoins" or QR gems by taking on performance-focused tasks, participating in seasonal campaigns, completing training courses, and joining social activities.

The QR gems can be used to get virtual rewards such as badges and avatar assets, intangible company perks like shift schedule preferences or special certification courses, and prizes such as cinema tickets, gadgets, clothing, and company-branded items. These could vary depending on the benefits that a company would like to offer to its employees.

Brands looking to expand their reach can also promote their products as employee rewards through the platform.

PLDT HOME RECORDS HIGHER SPEED SCORE

PLDT Home announced that it has dominated telco rivals with its speed score of 77.24 at the Ookla Speedtest Awards for Q3-Q4 2021.

The latest result showed a big jump from PLDT’s speed score of 27.28 in the second half of the previous year. Speed score is a measure that takes into account both upload and download speeds.

Latest data from the global benchmarking company also showed PLDT having upload and download speeds of 217.07 Mbps and 203.97 Mbps, respectively.

In determining the network speed of ISPs, Ookla compared data gathered from millions of consumer-initiated tests taken on Speedtest platforms.

The data include tests done by Filipino internet users on various networks using digital devices connected via Wi-Fi and fixed networks.

POKEMON GIVES ARCEUS UPDATE

Handout

The Pokémon Company has released a new trailer for the Nintendo Switch software title Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

In the game, players get to explore the Hisui region and become more involved with the leaders of the Diamond and Pearl Clans, and eventually the mysteries surrounding Arceus.​

Part of the journey is Mount Coronet, where a "space-time rift" can be seen above its peak. The root cause behind its appearance is said to have something to do with a certain Pokémon.

Meanwhile, The Pokémon Company has also unveiled the evolutions of the three first partner Pokémon in the game -- Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott.