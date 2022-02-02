MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

CONTI'S CARE KIT

Conti's is now offering a Care Kit, a customizable gift containing frozen food items, in select stores.

Customers can choose from ready-to-heat frozen packs like Beef Caldereta, Baked Macaroni, Roast Beef, Chicken Tocino, Embutido, Frozen Pies, Laing, and Lasagna.

More details are available on Conti's website and social media pages.

FOODPANDA LAUNCHES RIDER LOUNGES

Delivery app Foodpanda has partnered with Robinsons and Waltermart Malls to launch Rider Lounges, where the company's riders can rest and regroup as they wait for customers to book their services.

Aside from benches and stools, the lounges also have stations for sanitization, charging devices, and water refilling.

Aside from discounts for RMalls+ app members, Foodpanda and Robinsons Malls also offer a voucher of P100 for a minimum purchase of P399 from participating merchants at Robinsons Malls. Patrons can avail of the offer by using the code RMalls100 on the Foodpanda app.

The Rider Lounges can be found in the following locations:

Waltermart Makati third floor, beside the Medical City Clinic

Waltermart North EDSA Entrance beside Mercury Drug

Robinsons Manila 2nd floor, Midtown wing, near Calvin Klein

Robinsons Galleria Level 2 Veranda, Alfresco near Banapple

Robinsons Magnolia Mezzanine Level Parking (space near DSA)

Robinsons Dasmariñas Mall entrance in the basement near admin office

Robinsons Starmills Lower Ground floor, Activity Center

KENNY ROGERS ROASTERS' CHIPOTLE SPICY ROAST, RIBS

Kenny Rogers Roasters has brought back its Chipotle Spicy lineup of chicken and ribs.

Guests have the option to enjoy the Chipotle Spicy Roast (P320) Solo B Plate which includes a quarter chicken, or the Chipotle Spicy Ribs (P525) Solo B Plate which comes with half slab rib. Both come with two side dishes, java rice, muffin, and two new sauces -- Salsa Caliente and Salsa Verde.

Kenny Rogers Roasters also has the Chipotle Spicy Roast Group Meal (P1,130) which includes a whole roast chicken, and the Chipotle Spicy Ribs Group Meal (P1,915) with a whole slab rib. Both options come with the Salsa Verde and Salsa Caliente, java rice, 4 side dishes and muffins, and 1.5 liters of Coke.

Customers have the option of adding the new Creamed Corn, a side dish made of corn kernels in creamy white sauce, as well as grilled tortillas.

The Chipotle Spicy Roast and Ribs are available at Kenny Rogers Roasters nationwide for dine-in, takeout or delivery through the restaurant chain's website and hotline (8555-9000), as well as via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

THE GOOD MEAT'S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM

Pilmico's The Good Meat now has an e-commerce platform, allowing customers to have fresh meat cuts and pantry staples delivered to their homes.

It also has an egg subscription service, with options for a weekly or monthly plan.

Customers can choose between cashless payment and cash-on-delivery options, with products to be sent to Metro Manila and Cainta areas the next day.

Aside from its own e-commerce platform, The Good Meat is also available on other online marketplaces such as Lazada, Shopee, MetroMart, Grab, and PickARoo, as well as in select branches of Robinsons Supermarket, Puregold, and Divimart.