Police are already investigating the incidents, according to outgoing Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Booky app on Wednesday promised to improve its verification procedures to avoid suspicious transactions after the platform was used for a food delivery prank on outgoing Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner Rowena Guanzon.

In a statement released on its Facebook page, Booky confirmed that it has received reports of fraudulent orders made for Guanzon's office through one of its partners.

"This is not something we take lightly and is an experience we are learning from," it said.

"We are in contact with our restaurant partners to help create guidelines and necessary verification procedures for suspicious transactions in order to avoid this from happening in the future."

Booky also reminded the public to "not involve businesses and hardworking Filipinos in their politically motivated agenda," saying it causes "more harm to restaurants, delivery riders, and operations teams than to targeted recipients."

"Please empathize with people doing honest work, most especially during these hard time," it said.

On her last day at Comelec, Guanzon fell victim to a bogus food order amounting to over P5,300.

The outgoing commissioner described the prank as "terrible."

"These bad people have no mercy on the delivery riders. That is part of their harassment against me," said Guanzon, who made headlines the past several days over the expected decision of the Comelec First Division on the disqualification petitions against presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.