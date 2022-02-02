MANILA — Andrea Brillantes is a roaring vision in a Lunar New Year-inspired pictorial.

The “Saying Goodbye” star shared the photos to mark the occasion, greeting her followers, “Gong Xi Fa Cai!”

In the snaps, Brillantes is seen wearing a custom-made Job Dacon animal-print gown, dubbed “Tiger Queen,” matched with a hairstyle resembling a lion’s mane.

For the shoot, Brillantes was photographed by BJ Pascual, with styling by Eldzs Mejia, hair by Raymond Santiago, and makeup by Marben Talanay.

Brillantes, 18, is expected to go in detail about the pictorial’s inspiration in an upcoming episode of “Musings,” Pascual’s YouTube series featuring his celebrity shoots.

Brillantes previously made headlines for her past pictorials to mark special occasions, notably her 18th birthday last March and Halloween.