WATCH: Try Guys review 'most requested' Jollibee

MANILA - The well-loved bee from the Philippines has found its way to the Try Guys YouTube channel.

YouTube star Keith Habersberger placed the spotlight on the famous Filipino fastfood restaurant Jollibee in the latest Try Guys vlog. Habersberger explained that a lot of fans have been requesting for him to feature Jollibee on his "Eat The Menu" series.

As of writing, the video, uploaded on Sunday, has already reached over 1.7 million views.

Throughout the 30-minute video, the US-based creator gets a taste of the whole Jollibee menu from breakfast, sides, classics, down to quenchers and desserts which gave a lot of Filipino viewers some cravings.

I have a need to try their chicken now. Damn Covid for preventing me from being able to travel 265 miles the closest Jollibee... — Buddy Duffman / FinAeros (@FinAeros) February 1, 2021

Because of this video my wife and I drove an hour to the only one in our area. I hope your happy....cause we are. — Josh Biesiada (@JBiesiada) January 31, 2021

NO KEITH ITS PAST MIDNIGHT IN THE PH RN PLS IM CRAVING — marj @ college (@softboyhowell) January 30, 2021

Habersberger starts the Jollibee mukbang with the breakfast menu composed of "silog" classics which he instantly loved. He was also impressed by the famous ChickenJoy, describing his first bite "like having a fiesta." He also gave interesting reviews on the Jolly Spaghetti, Yum Burger, and even the gravy.

Just like at the end of every "Eat The Menu" video, Habersberger reveals his least and most favorite food on the menu.

Watch the video below to see if you agree with his verdict or not.