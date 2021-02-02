Sharon Cuneta finally gets her dream bag: Here's what it looks like

MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta happily announced on social media that she finally got her dream bag after a long search.

The country's "Megastar" recently took to Instagram to thank fellow actress Sherilyn Reyes for helping her find the elusive sakura pink Hermes bag, which she mentioned in her vlog last year.

"Thanks to Shey for finding it for me!" Cuneta told Tan, who replied by posting heart emojis.

Cuneta went on to show what it looks like by posting a photo, but was quick to clarify that her actual bag is "snugly resting in its box."

According to Cuneta, she got her dream bag "a couple of months ago." She also thanked those who tried to give her leads as to where to find the luxury item.

In her November 2020 vlog, the actress-singer showed some of her favorites from her luxury bag collection, which were mostly items from Hermes and Louis Vuitton.

Cuneta said she has been looking for a sakura pink Hermes bag to add to her other pink items in the collection, telling her viewers that she is willing to buy a secondhand one.

Entertainment website Pep noted that "pre-loved" pink Hermes bags like the one owned by Cuneta are "rare collector's pieces," with secondhand items priced at around P1 million.

While she is fond of luxury bags, Cuneta stressed that she built her collection "over many, many years" as she reminded her viewers to manage their money wisely.

"Pinaghirapan, so kailangan minsan enjoy mo rin. Kasi like I always say, money should be your slave, you shouldn't be enslaved by your money. Do not ever allow yourself to be a slave to your money. So tama lang 'yung you spoil yourself sometimes, tapos be smart and save sometimes for something that you will need," she said.

"But always, always have more money for the things that you need and do not spend more money than you have to for the things that you only want," she added.

