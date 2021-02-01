'Pure joke': Man behind viral Leni Robredo-Rachel Alejandro post speaks up

MANILA - Mark Raven Dominguez originally posted it as a joke, but he didn't expect his post to reach Vice President Leni Robredo.

Dominguez posted a photo of actress Rachel Alejandro on his Facebook page on Saturday night with the caption: "Nasaan ang bise presidente? Busy naman pala sa Palawan. Ughhhh."

It was clear on Dominguez's post that it was Alejandro's photo, since what he posted was a screen grab of the actress' post on Instagram.

It seemed, however, that a lot of people didn't get the joke. By Monday afternoon, Robredo shared a screen grab of Dominguez' post, explaining it was not her on the photo after several people sent the original post to her.

"Was initially confused why a number of people are sending me this. Kalma lang po. Hindi ako yan. Andito po ako sa opisina, wala sa Palawan😂," she wrote.

Dominguez, a nurse by profession, said he did not expect his post to reach Robredo.

He also did not expect it to go viral, since he merely posted it as a joke.

"I just want to say that’s a pure sarcasm joke. I just want to chill from our toxic political insights. I know that’s Miss Rachel Alejandro first-hand because that was clearly her Instagram feed," Dominguez told ABS-CBN News.

He also said he did not mean to offend anyone.

"Sorry if I offended them (if that so)," Dominguez added.

According to Dominguez, he has received comments and messages accusing him of being against Robredo, but he clarified that his post is not political.

"And I just want to make clear things that I am not a DDS or Dilawan or such. I don’t have any political colors, I know what is just and right," he explained.

Meanwhile, Alejandro also reacted to Robredo's post, thanking her for everything that she's doing as the country's vice president.

"VP Leni, ako din po, I got so many comments that I look like you when I posted that photo on IG. Napa-smile nalang ako 😜. Basta pag may movie tungkol sa buhay niyo, may idea na kayo sino ang puedeng mag-portray 😝," she wrote.

"I don’t believe we’ve properly met but let me use this opportunity to thank you for all that you do. ❤️," Alejandro added.

Robredo, likewise, thanked Alejandro for being gracious about being dragged into the issue.

"Nakakahiya sayo, Rachel. Thank you for being very gracious about it. Pasensiya na, nadamay ka. But I am so flattered to be compared to you❤️," she wrote.

Alejandro originally posted her photo in Palawan on her Instagram account last January 20.