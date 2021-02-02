Pia Wurtzbach believes Jeremy Jauncey is 'the one'

MANILA -- The queen of the Universe has finally found her king in Jeremy Jauncey, founder and CEO of the creative agency Beautiful Destinations.

In an interview with Mega Entertainment which features her on its latest cover, Pia Wurtzbach said she finds happiness in the simplest moments with Jauncey, even amid the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

"Basta magkasama lang kami, masaya na," said the former Miss Universe, who has found a temporary home in Morocco with Jauncey.

She continued: "And I know what people see online and on the internet are all literally beautiful destinations, and like all these places. But really, our best moments are when we're just with each other. And that could be in a park, that could be stuck in airport, like waiting for five hours or more. It doesn't matter to us where we are, as long as we have each other. Wow!"

"Jeremy is the one."

While Wurtzbach admitted that it was not love at first sight for her when she met Jauncey, their relationship ended up blossoming into something deeper and more beautiful.

"Hindi love at first sight, noong nakita ko si Jeremy, 'Mahal na kita!' Hindi naman ganun 'yun. Parang siyempre di ba, you get to know the person. And after a while of seeing each other, I remember going to bed one night, tapos na-catch ko 'yung sariil ko na nakangiti ako habang nakapikit. Alam mo 'yung parang nakahiga na akong ganun pero nakangiti pa rin ako tapos sabi ko, 'Oh my God, anong nangyayari sa akin?!' Parang first time kong ma-feel na talagang gustong-gusto ako," she recalled.

"First time ko ma-feel na parang, wow, ang sarap ng feeling na gusto ka niya. Well, hindi ko naman sinasabi na hindi ko na-feel sa iba 'yun, pero iba kasi 'to. Alam mo 'yung parang hindi lang kilig eh, parang secured ka tapos hindi ka nag-aalala na baka may iba pa siyang niliigawan, parang ang ganda ko. Ganun 'yung feeling," she added.

Wurtzbach and Jauncey became a couple at the end of 2019, with the two publicly confirming their relationship in June 2020 by appearing on the cover of Tatler Philippines.

Aside from sharing a love for travel, both are also ambassadors of WWF or World Wide Fund for Nature.

