NCCA recognizes outstanding musical artists, works from 2000-2020

Gerard Salonga (left) and the "Rak of Aegis" musical are among the winners in NCCA's Sudi Awards

MANILA -- The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) is giving recognition to 20 outstanding musical artists, works, and institutions over the past two decades through its Sudi Awards, named after the Ilocano word for "renowned."

In a statement released Tuesday, NCCA said the Sudi Award winners from the years 2000 to 2009 include Prof. Benicio Sokkong, Prof. Carmencita Guanzon Arambulo, 98.7 DZFE-FM "The Master’s Touch", Gary Granada, Grace Nono, José Iñigo Homer Lacambra Ayala, Loboc Children's Choir, Prof. Josefino Toledo, Dr. Raul Sunico, and UP Singing Ambassadors.

Winners from 2010 to 2020, on the other hand, include Acapellago, Ateneo Chamber Singers, Vincent Ferdinand Dancel, Gerard Salonga, Aristotle Pollisco, Jonathan Manalo, Noel Cabangon, "Rak of Aegis", Philippine Madrigal Singers, and The 70s Bistro Bar.

Meanwhile, NCCA also gave eight special citations to Akapela Open, Elements Music Camp, Philpop MusicFest Foundation, Pinoy Playlist Music Festival, Bayanihan Musikahan, Bob Aves, Prof. Danongan Sibay Kalanduyan, and Route 196.

According to NCCA, the awardees were chosen by a jury composed of Bobby Barreiro, Andre Allan Alvarez, Maria Rachelle Gerodias, Francis Reyes, Lutgardo Labad, Christian Bautista, Dr. Felipe De Leon, Jr. Dr. Elena Mirano, Melchor Villena, and Dr. Jose Buenconsejo, with the board chaired by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab.

It added that significant musical contributions will be recognized annually in the next editions of the Sudi Awards.

NCCA has yet to announce a final date for the awarding ceremony, which will be streamed online given the pandemic.

Related video: