LOOK: Treehouse built for baby boy of Slater Young, Kryz Uy

MANILA -- Fans of Slater Young and Kryz Uy could not help but say "sana all" after seeing the new treehouse of the celebrity couple's baby boy, Scott.

Young and Uy recently gave a glimpse of what they called the "Scottpod," taking a cue from their "Skypod" residence.

According to Uy, the treehouse was "built with love by Scott's grandpa for all his grandkids."

"Such a beauty, complete with electricity, wind protection by the trees, and Christmas decor! Kiddie slide and wall climbers to follow!" the fashion vlogger said.

Young, for his part, said in jest that he's more excited about the treehouse than his son.

"Guess who's excited for his treehouse! Me!" the former "Pinoy Big Brother" winner said.

Young and Uy have gained a following among home design enthusiasts as the two share their experience of building the "Skypod" on their respective social media platforms.

An engineer by profession, Young has been giving tips on his vlog, from unclogging a sink to saving money on home projects.

