'Dream come true': Filipina wins digital creator category in Elite Model Look 2020

MANILA -- A Filipina emerged victorious in the recently concluded Elite Model Look 2020.

Reins Mika, whose real name is Reins Mikalyn Melitante, is the female winner in the competition's Digital Creator category, besting four other finalists.

"A dream come true! I am the first Filipina to win the Elite Model Look World Final Competition in the Digital category and representing my beautiful country -- the Philippines," she said in an Instagram post.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much to everyone who has supported me in this amazing 'virtual' journey," she added, saying she is excited to become part of the Elite Model family.

Elite Model Look is organized by Elite Model Management, which has launched the careers of supermodels like Kendall Jenner, Gisele Bundchen, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Cindy Crawford.

The competition also includes Girls and Boys categories.

Reins Mika is currently represented by the Professional Models Association of the Philippines or PMAP. She has posed for various local brands, both on print and on the runway.

In her profile on the Elite Model Look website, the 21-year-old describes herself as "creative, driven, and sweet."

Asked about her "biggest hope for the future," Reins Mika said it is "for young women to never underestimate themselves."

