Taste & Tell at The Block, SM North Edsa. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Premium sushi cloud kitchen Taste & Tell breaks out of the internet into its first brick-and-mortar full-service restaurant at SM North Edsa.

Foodies who know their sushi would probably know of this business started by the Chuateco sisters during the pandemic, founded upon culinary director Pamela Chuateco’s aburi sauce and sushi bakes. Known for their modern and millennial look, these sisters use premium ingredients for their menu and have gotten quite a following for their premium Japanese fare.

Mariell, Pamela and Marika Chuateco with a fully loaded sushi boat. Jeeves de Veyra

They got a taste of what it feels like to operate a real restaurant during their pop-up at Your Local with chef Patrick Go. The usually shy sisters got to break out of their shells and interact with fans and foodies familiar with Taste & Tell. Shortly after this, they started catering by making a portable sushi bar that they can bring to events.

It was only in August last year that they were invited by SM North Edsa to locate within the mall. After seeing how busy the mall was and some prodding from their dad, they eventually took the leap.

There is a bit of a difference between the delivery menu and the one at the restaurant. For one, there are standalone mains good for one like the spicy yakiudon with gochujang cream or thei decadently healthy chirashi bowls with salmon, tuna, and other toppings.

Gochujang Yakiudon. Jeeves de Veyra

Fried Chicken Nanban. Jeeves de Veyra

This wouldn’t be a Taste & Tell restaurant without their famed aburi trays. These sushi bake trays come in Kani, Scallop X Salmon, Umami Unagi, and Spicy Salmon Tataki which are available in an extra small size for solo diners.

The stars of the menu are still their sushi, maki and sashimi. The board has 18 different rolls -- from the wildly imaginative fantasy roll to more familiar ones like the spicy tuna or salmon maki.

While normally available as 6 pieces, they can be ordered in servings of three, good for a snack, a light meal, or as a way to try everything on the menu. If you’re coming as a group, the best way to enjoy these is to order a sushi boat loaded with these goodies.

Sashimi and sushi. Jeeves de Veyra

Taste and Tell's maki in a sushi boat. Jeeves de Veyra

During the one-month soft run before the grand opening on February 1, the sisters got to meet some of the people behind the names they only get to see on an order form. From customers who’ve only tasted their food delivered from their Makati commissary, a common comment from these VIP customers is that the food tastes different and much better when eaten fresh out of the kitchen.

With this new restaurant, the sisters have found a new stage for more foodies to taste their Japanese specialties, and tell more people about their food.

The SM North Edsa branch of Taste &Tell can be found on the ground floor of The Block and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

