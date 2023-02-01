MANILA – Amid the controversies involving her at the start of the year, actress Elisse Joson appeared as an empowered woman as she graced the cover of Mega Entertainment.

Joson shared a tease and snap of the February cover of the Mega magazine while highlighting the value of self-love, self-worth, and beauty in imperfection.

“Life in the spotlight can be very cruel, and #ElisseJoson knows that all too well,” the caption stated.

“But with her eye-catching barefaced beauty and strong ideals as a daughter, mother, and business woman, the 27-year-old actress seems to effortlessly hold every aspect of her life together.”

Mega Entertainment also teased that Joson opened up about being vulnerable and the silent battles she faces.

“Despite her vulnerability and silent battles, she knows that there are still good things in life. She simply had to open her eyes,” the caption further teased.

The actress was put into the spotlight recently as netizens went abuzz at the start of the year due to several screenshots of an alleged conversation between her boyfriend McCoy de Leon and a woman surfaced and turned viral.

Hours after the circulation of these personal messages, De Leon issued a public apology and in the process confirmed their separation. However, he insisted that the primary reason for his breakup with Joson was not another woman.

He did not specify the problem which he claimed to be the main reason that led to his split from Joson.

But just before January ended, Joson and De Leon were seen together, fueling rumors of reconciliation between them.

In a Facebook page of a local restaurant, De Leon and Joson were seen seated beside each other while dining out, with the caption of the post describing the two of them as a "stunning couple."

De Leon and Joson first met as housemates in the "Lucky 7" edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" in July 2016. After their months-long stay where they developed romantic feelings for each other, they exited the program to a large following that would be called "McLisse."

They later became a couple in real life.

The two then became first-time parents to Felize in April 2021 — a milestone they announced seven months later in November that year.

