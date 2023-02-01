MANILA – Kapamilya star Donny Pangilinan turned heads once again as he graced the cover of Mega Man magazine.

Pangilinan shared on his Instagram the cover page of Mega Man’s February issue.

According to the fashion magazine, the actor – half of the popular love team “DonBelle” – revealed his path towards clarity, purpose, and drive.

Mega Man also said the actor opened up about his plans of taking his craft and career into the next gear.

Last December, ABS-CBN announced that Pangilinan and Mariano are set to star in their first teleserye together.

Following the phenomenal success of their launching projects on the small and big screens, the tandem, dubbed “DonBelle,” will lead the cast of “Can’t Buy Me Love,” according to an omnibus trailer of ABS-CBN’s 2023 titles shown during the company’s Christmas special.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” will mark the latest career milestone of Mariano and Pangilinan as a love team, after ushering in Star Cinema’s return to theaters with the romantic-comedy film “An Inconvenient Love.”

DonBelle earned their “phenomenal” moniker in 2021, their breakout year as a record-breaking pair with the iWantTFC limited series “He’s Into Her” and the digital release of their launching movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

