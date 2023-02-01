MANILA -- Internationally acclaimed Filipina actress Dolly de Leon graces the cover of society magazine Tatler Philippines.

On Instagram, Tatler Philippines described De Leon as "our golden girl."

In the issue, the magazine teased about the actress's story of "hope and resilience."

De Leon has been receiving awards and recognitions for her performance in the film "Triangle of Sadness," which won the Palme d'Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival last year, including a best supporting actress nomination in the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

Just recently, she won Best Actress in Supporting Role at Sweden's Guldbagge Awards.



Related video: