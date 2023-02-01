Scientist Glenn Banaguas has become the first Filipino science diplomat named as Fellow at the Royal Society of the Arts (RSA) in the United Kingdom.

“Masaya, I never expected to be chosen. It is an international organization that recognizes the contribution of individuals around the world. 'Di ko akalain na mapipili ako kasi akala ko this is part of my advocacy,” Banaguas told ABS-CBN News.

The RSA, otherwise known as the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce was founded in 1847 by social reformist and inventor William Shipley.

It is described as a “values-based organization” geared towards developing solutions for social change through research, among others.

Among its notable fellows include Charles Dickens and Nelson Mandela.

Banaguas is a multi-awarded scientist and an expert in environment, climate change, and disaster risk. He is the first Filipino recipient of the United Nations (UN) Sasakawa Laureate for Disaster Risk Reduction. His other recognition include Outstanding Filipino (TOFIL) Laureate for Environmental Conservation, and Science Diplomacy and the Sustainability Leadership Honoree of the Asia Leaders Award.

He has also done several consultancy work with various international and national organizations and the private sector.

This recognition did not go unnoticed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who in his Facebook page congratulated the scientist.

"Isang pagpupugay sa ating kababayan na si Glenn Banaguas sa pagkakaluklok sa kanya sa prestihiyosong Royal Society of Arts sa United Kingdom. Tunay ngang ang galing at talino ng mga Pilipino ay maipagmamalaki saan man sa mundo. Maraming salamat sa kahusayang iyong patuloy na ipinamamalas!” the President said.

Banaguas believes his RSA fellowship will have a “positive impact.”

“The advantage is, once I had a chance to work with them (other experts around the world), I have to come back to the Philippines and share this knowledge and technology to our people,” he said.

He hopes that this can also encourage other scientists to become a fellow and pursue other fields of research.

Banaguas is set to leave for the United Kingdom for his fellowship this week.