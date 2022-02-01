Whoopi Goldberg sorry for Holocaust comment

American award-winning artist Whoopi Goldberg on Tuesday apologized for her comments regarding the Holocaust in the ABC show "The View".

In a tweet, Goldberg clarified that she should've said that the Holocaust was both about race and "man's inhumanity to man".

"On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both," Goldberg said.

"As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, 'The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.' I stand corrected," she added.

Goldberg then apologized, noting that the Jewish community will always have her support.

"The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused."

Goldberg's earlier remark came after a school board in Tennessee has added to a surge in book bans by conservatives with an order to remove the award-winning 1986 graphic novel on the Holocaust, "Maus," from local student libraries.

Author Art Spiegelman told CNN Thursday -- coincidentally International Holocaust Remembrance Day -- that the ban of his book for crude language was "myopic" and represents a "bigger and stupider" problem than any with his specific work.

The ban, decided by the McMinn County Board of Education in eastern Tennessee on January 10, sparked a national uproar among advocates of literary freedom after it became widely known in the past few days.

—with reports from Agence France-Presse