As hit video game Final Fantasy VII (FFVII) marks its 25th anniversary, its makers on Tuesday said more projects for the game's remake will be coming soon.

In a message, the 1997 game director and remake project producer Yoshinori Kitase said they are surprised to see the popularity gained by FFVII as if it's like a "recent game".

Twenty five years ago today the original @FinalFantasy VII first launched in Japan, and to celebrate this very special anniversary we're delighted to present messages from both Yoshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura. #FFVII25th pic.twitter.com/3Py8FwarIl — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2022

"Personally, I had always thought of FFVII as a recent game, but it has actually now become one of the games from the “early series”. Even so, we were honored last year when it was voted as the third most popular game ever by gamers in a (Japanese) TV poll," Kitase said.

"That we could achieve something like that is very much thanks to all the support we have had from our fans over the long years, he added.

Tetsuya Nomura, FFVII's character design and the remake's project creative director, said the fans made them reach the game's milestones.

"With the 25th anniversary of FFVII this year, the game has now existed for a quarter-century. I am truly grateful to all the fans who have loved FFVII over these 25 years, and thanks to your support, Cloud has never felt away over that time," Nomura said.

"Continuing on from the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER has also now opened for service, and next, we have FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISI waiting in the wings too," he added.

Both Kitase and Nomura said that the 25th will be a year of more development and projects for the remake.

"FFVII has re-emerged as the latest game in the series once again, with titles like FINAL FANTASY REMAKE and FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER, and you can look forward to even more exciting new developments in the future!" Kitase said.

"With all of these exciting new projects, I get a real sense of how more and more people are supporting FFVII. Not just the fans from the original game, but also those who never experienced it are being drawn to the unique world of FFVII," Nomura added.

"And there will be even more new FFVII projects that started up after the remake coming in the future too. The team sees this 25th anniversary as a waypoint on our journey with FFVII and will continue pressing ahead to even greater things, so please keep supporting us going forward."