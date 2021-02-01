Sandy Daza's restaurant at UP Town Center has permanently closed

Photos from Facebook.com/CasaDazaByChefSandy

MANILA -- Celebrity chef Sandy Daza's restaurant at UP Town Center in Quezon City has permanently closed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Casa Daza said its UP Town Center branch is no longer operational starting February 1.

"Thank you so much for the support you have given our UP Town Center branch the past 3 years!" it said.

Casa Daza said its specialties such as empanadas and steamed buns may still be ordered by customers at its mall kiosks and bazaars around the metro.

Opened in 2018, Casa Daza is named after one of the celebrity chef's cooking shows.

Aside from empanadas and steamed buns, the restaurant is known for serving dishes such as Midnight Sotanghon, Pork Humba, Baked Chicken, and Ginataang Sigarilyas with Crispy Daing, to name a few.

