'Ms. Hurt': Paolo Ballesteros transforms into Heart Evangelista using makeup

Paolo Ballesteros (left) and Heart Evangelista. Photos from @pochoy_29 and @iamhearte on Instagram

MANILA -- Paolo Ballesteros once again worked his makeup magic as he transformed into actress and style icon Heart Evangelista.

The actor, known for his makeup transformations, copied Evangelista's signature look for a commercial, as seen in his recent Instagram post.

In an interview with the entertainment website Pep, Ballesteros said it was challenging for him to pull off the actress' look, which took him more than two hours to finish.

"Usually mga Hollywood celebrity [ang makeup transformation ko] kaya nahirapan talaga ako. Lalo na si Heart na napakaliit ng mukha at malayo talaga sa built ko," he said.

"When they were presenting the project to me, I immediately suggested Mariah Carey, Angelina Jolie, or si Regine Velasquez, kasi 'yan 'yung mga forte ko na talagang alam ko kung paano ko madadaya 'yung pagkatao ko. Pero 'yun nga, they explained to me the reason why si Heart talaga, kaya I tried my best and came up with Hurt," he added.

According to Ballesteros, the brand he's endorsing asked permission from Evangelista before proceeding with his makeup transformation.

The actor-host also sent a photo of him as "Ms. Hurt" to Evangelista, and said the latter was "very gracious" about it.

"Sabi niya, ang galing daw tapos congrats and flattered daw siya. Ang cute nga e, game siya. Pinost pa nga niya 'yung billboard ko noong madaanan niya," Ballesteros said.

Aside from his makeup transformations, Ballesteros is also known for designing national costumes in the Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

