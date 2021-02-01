Mak Tumang of 'lava gown' fame to design Kris Bernal's wedding dress

MANILA -- Actress Kris Bernal has tapped Mak Tumang -- known for creating Catriona Gray's "lava gown" in Miss Universe -- to design her wedding dress.

Bernal made the announcement in an Instagram post over the weekend as she shared a photo of her initial appointment with the designer.

"I've been in love with his designs for a very long time. It will be a dream come true to wear one. And, I'm so excited how he will work his magic on what's going to be the most important dress in my life," she said, referring to Tumang.

Bernal went on to ask her 1.8 million Instagram followers: "What design do you think will best fit my body type, style, and personality? I will greatly appreciate your suggestions in the comment section!"

Bernal got engaged to chef and businessman Perry Choi in February 2020, after dating for more than three years.

The long-time GMA-7 talent announced in a vlog last September that she is now a freelancer after 13 years of working with the network.

