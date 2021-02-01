'I only had P5 as my baon': Rabiya Mateo recalls life as a student as she gives back

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo on Monday looked back on her financial challenges as a student as she takes her turn to give back to the community.

In an Instagram post, Mateo recalled her meager allowance of P5 back in elementary school, and using the same pair of shoes for three years.

"When I was in elementary, I did not have much. I remember, I only had 5 pesos as my baon back then. I only had 2 notebooks for my 8 subjects. I used the same shoes from grade 4-6. I had no laptop, no internet access, and there were moments I even needed to go to my classmate's house to borrow crayons and materials," she said.

But despite these limitations, Mateo said she was still "happy studying and doing my school work," and at one point promised herself to give back once she reaches "that point of success."

With both the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 and Ambassador for Education titles under her belt, it's safe to say that she has gone a long way.

She recently visited a school near Cebu City, donating 150 pairs of slippers as well as educational materials to students with the help of different partners.

"Zaragosa Integrated School is located Badian Island, 2-3 hours away from Cebu City. Many students need to walk 45 mins to an hour just to get there. These kids have big dreams for themselves and their families. You can see the drive to succeed in their eyes," she said.

"I want to share my story to those children who are experiencing the same hardships. I want to inspire and motivate them to achieve greater things in their lives," she added.

Aside from her two titles from the Miss Universe Philippines organization, Mateo is also part of the ethics committee of the Infant and Pediatric Nutrition Association of the Philippines, a non-government organization.

She is also a licensed physical therapist and lecturer.

Related video: