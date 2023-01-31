MANILA -- Actor Joross Gamboa and his family have opened their beach house in Sariaya, Quezon to the public.

On Instagram, the actor uploaded photos of their beachfronthHome.

"Naghahanap ba kayo ng beachfront place for family and friends? Try ninyo ang GAMBOA BEACHFRONT HOME super mag-eenjoy kayong lahat dito, at safe pa para sa mga bata," he wrote in the post.

According to their post on Facebook, the fully furnished beachfront bungalow has 3 bedrooms with individual toilet and bath and powder room.

It has also a bathtub, Wifi, videoke, kayak, infinity pool, gazebo, basketball court and bonfire.

Gamboa exchanged vows with Katz Saga, with whom he has two kids, in 2014.

He started his showbiz career after joining the 2004 ABS-CBN talent search “Star Circle Quest.” Among his batch mates were Roxanne Guinoo, Hero Angeles, Sandara Park, Melissa Ricks, Neri Naig, Joseph Bitangcol, and Michelle Madrigal, among others.