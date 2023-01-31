Janella Salvador. Photo from JRB Creative Production.

MANILA -- Actress Janella Salvador said Monday that she is proud that many women and single moms are looking up to her as a role model with her portrayal of Regina and Valentina in "Darna."

"It would be an honor if people would look up to me because of how I portrayed my character really because I worked hard on it din. I really appreciate it. Siguro, I want people to know lang that, people who want to act na you can portray any role," Salvador said in a press conference.

Salvador said portraying Regina was a learning experience for her.

"Portraying Regina was really an experience for me. I will never forget the process of getting into the character. Una ko pa lang nabasa 'yung script and what she stands for ...I knew I had to do it and It really made me grow as an actress. It gave me the confidence that I'm really for this industry kasi I usually doubted myself before," Salvador said.

"This character gave me so much to learn from and from myself. Perfect timing and everything, super," she added.

The actress said Regina taught her to be braver in take on other roles in the future.

"Mas matapang ako ngayon after becoming a mom na tumanggap ng ibang roles because why not? I mean, wala akong tinatago ngayon. This is me. It's who I am," Salvador said.

"Kaya siyempre, pipiliin ko pa rin 'yung mga roles kasi siyempre hindi naman pwedeng basta-basta tatanggap lang ako nang tatanggap. It really depends on how it's portrayed if may redemption or it's properly portrayed," she added.

The role also showed her how women can stand on their own and hoped that her son would be proud of her craft.

"I think they can do anything they want nowadays. They should be able to do anything they want because I believe we are capable and nothing is stopping us. We can make our own money if we want and there's so many single moms out there who I look up to and I believe single moms are so strong," the actress said.

"Gusto ko rin siyempre na maging proud din 'yung anak ko na 'ah, nagawa ng nanay ko 'to, na kahit daring siya, gusto ko ma-appreciate niya 'yung craft ko," she added.

She hopes that more women would be inspired by Regina's story and stand up for themselves.

"This is actually my first role after motherhood and hindi ko alam if it's because of motherhood or also because the role is really so well written but tulad ng sabi I really grew as an actress. Mas may confidence ako to take on different roles. Mas minahal ko 'yung craft ko dahil sa role na 'to. Excited ako na gumawa ng iba't ibang klaseng mga macha-challenge sa'kin," she said.

"It really gave me more confidence, na-inspire talaga ako sa character ko, kay Regina. I really look up to her and I wanna be like her. I really wanna fight for what is right. I wanna be able to have a voice and be the voice of the generation."

"Darna" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

