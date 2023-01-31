CCP Pasinaya's Paseo Museo returns Feb. 4

Photo by Kiko Cabuena

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Pasinaya's Paseo Museo is set to return this February with a two-day museum experience in two cities.

The event will be held on February 4 and 5 at 13 participating museums and galleries in Pasay and Manila to put the spotlight on communal artistic spirit and collaborations.

This year, the CCP has five new partners -- AIMS Museo Maritimo, GSIS Museum, the Philippine Women's University (PWU) School of Fine Arts & Design (SFAD) Jose Conrado Benitez (JCB) Gallery, Adamson University Art Gallery, and the Manila Clock Tower Museum.

Other participating museums and galleries, who have been Pasinaya’s regulars, include: National Museum of Fine Arts, National Museum of Anthropology, National Museum of Natural History, Museum of Contemporary Art and Design, Casa Manila, Museo de Intramuros, Fort Santiago, and Museo Pambata.

Paseo Museo, formerly Museum Mile, is in partnership with the Museum Foundation of the Philippines, which provides shuttles that enables audiences to visit the participating museums and galleries. This year, there will be 15 vehicles that will ferry the PASINAYA Paseo Museo viewers.

Paseo Museo is part of the PASINAYA 2023: The CCP Open House Festival, the largest annual multi-arts festival in the country, featuring a wide variety of exciting activities.

Audiences can experience-all-you-can, pay-what-you-can with over a hundred shows, workshops, and other various activities in music, theater, dance, visual arts, film, and literature.

Following the theme “Piglas Sining,” the multi-arts festival is returning with four other components — Pagtitipon, a gathering of regional partners to share plans and programs; Palihan, a workshop-all-you-can program featuring different art forms to be conducted by experts in their field; Palabas, a see-all-you-can opportunity with a lineup of performances and film screenings; and Palitan, an arts market where artists and art groups can pitch to prospective producers and content buyers.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: