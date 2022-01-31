MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

ADIDAS LAUNCHES DIGITAL PERSONAL SHOPPER SERVICE

Handout

Adidas recently rolled out a digital personal shopper service through the new Bring It To Me feature on the brand's app, allowing customers to request shoes to try in-store.

Using in-store geolocation tagging, the new feature allows shoppers of the Adidas Brand Center in Glorietta to scan products, check stocks, and request their desired size using their phones to help limit interactions.

Once the size has been confirmed, the request goes directly to a store associate to fetch the pair from the stockroom. If the desired pair is unavailable, the app also immediately informs the customer and suggests other similar pairs with the same style.

CAMEL APPLIANCES' V-DAY GIFT IDEAS

Handout

Camel Appliances is recommending five of its products as gifts for Valentine's Day this year.

These include the CAWM-701 Auto Washing Machine, which has a one-touch wash system and fuzzy logic; the CSF-1614C Upward Tilt Fan, which has 65-degrees upward tilt capability; the CAF-701 Air Fryer, which has an overall capacity of 7L; the CMX-301S Electric Stand Mixer, with its 12-speed control and automatic shut-off system; and the WM-E4501R Electric Oven, which features a rotisserie function.

Camel Appliances' products are available in major appliance centers and selected dealers nationwide, and online on the brand's website and its official Lazada and Shopee stores.

CALTEX'S BIYAHENG PAGTULONG FUEL PROMO

Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), is holding a Biyaheng Pagtulong fuel promo from February 4 to 10.

Under the promo, Caltex's network of retailers and marketers will be donating P1 for every liter of fuel purchased for relief efforts in typhoon-stricken areas such as Bohol, Cebu, Palawan, Surigao, and Butuan, which will be topped up by CPI in partnership with the American Chamber Foundation of the Philippines.

All Caltex fuel products are included in the fuel drive, and there is no minimum fuel purchase required.

CPI is targeting to donate P5 million to typhoon survivors. The Biyaheng Pagtulong promo can be availed at all Caltex stations nationwide, except for the areas which were badly hit by the recent calamity.

GARMIN'S VIVOMOVE SPORT OPEN FOR PRE-ORDER

Handout

Garmin Philippines recently announced that its new Vivomove Sport hybrid smartwatch is now available for pre-order.

Designed for those who seek a fashionable way to stay connected while tracking their health and fitness, the Vivomove Sport features a full suite of health and wellness tools, including Body Battery energy monitoring, all-day stress tracking, advanced sleep monitoring, and built-in sports apps with connected GPS, among others.



It has the appearance of a traditional watch, with real ticking watch hands and a hidden display that only appears when needed.

The Vivomove Sport can now be pre-ordered at a retail price of P9,595 at the Kinetic website. The first 25 buyers can get a free set of Penny Pairs jewelry and Garmin manicure set.

The hybrid smartwatch will be launched in the Philippines on February 8 in all Garmin Brand Stores, official online Garmin stores (Lazada, Shopee, Kinetic) and the Garmin PH Viber Community.

GARNIER'S BRIGHT COMPLETE LINE

Garnier is encouraging the public to start the year with a new skin care routine using its Bright Complete line.

The collection includes a cleanser, toner, serum, and moisturizer infused with vitamin C, which is said to help fade dark spots and acne marks, and brighten dull skin.

The Bright Complete Line is available on the official Garnier Flagship stores on Shopee Mall, LazMall, Watsons drugstores, and all leading supermarkets nationwide.

HUMBLE PARTNERS WITH LOCAD

Circular economy startup Humble Sustainability has tapped Locad, a cloud logistics platform, to help with the warehousing, fulfillment, and shipping requirements of its online shop Thrift.

Rooted from a shared passion for thrifting and secondhand shopping, Humble’s advocacy encompasses picking up and sorting things that are no longer in use and then restoring them in several ways.

Locad's localized fulfillment helps Humble champion sustainability by reducing the carbon footprint often associated with e-commerce shipping.

In the near future, the Humble co-founders plan to use tech to measure quantifiable impacts like carbon footprint reduction from recycling or upcycling secondhand items.

RIMOWA'S TANZANIA-INSPIRED CAPSULE COLLECTION

Handout

Rimowa has released a cross-product capsule collection that sees its Essential suitcase range and a Personal Polycarbonate Cross-Body Bag reimagined in two colors that pay tribute to Tanzania’s dramatic landscapes.

The new complementary tones include Flamingo, a boldly saturated reddish tone; and Azure, a peaceful, easy-to-wear shade of blue.

The Rimowa Essential range has been color-matched in Flamingo and Azure, from its glossy shell to the badge and wheel housing. The Rimowa Personal, a cross-body bag crafted from the same grooved polycarbonate as the suitcase, is available in Azure.

Both products are slated for a global release, with the latter to be available in March.

ROBINSONS MALLS' CNY DISPLAYS

Handout

Robinsons Malls is celebrating Chinese New Year with its lineup of attractions and displays.

Robinsons Place Manila features a Family of Tigers Under The Golden Tree of Life attraction. Mallgoers can check out a family of tigers chilling under an imposing 20-foot golden tree, which represents a rebirth of strength and bravery through the generations.

A Garden of the Tiger, on the other hand, is the centerpiece of Robinsons Magnolia. The tiger is adorned with red roses, symbolizing the ruler of the summer and governor of the fire elements.

At Robinsons Galleria, a display of a Giant Tiger on a Cliff symbolizes consistency and eternity. The giant lit tiger symbolizes courage, reminding visitors to be brave wherever this year's journey may take them.

Meanwhile, Robinsons Malls is holding a Chinese New Year promotion where customers can score discounts and other offers. Lion and dragon dances will also be performed in several Robinsons Malls nationwide, with the tradition believed to bring in luck and prosperity.

Deals are also available on the RMalls+ mobile app, Malldash.ph, and the Robbie & Rosie personal shopper service.

SHOPEE'S 2.2 SALE

Handout

Shopee is holding a 2.2 sale this February, with free shipping vouchers at P0 minimum spend for those who use ShopeePay.

Customers can get up to 50% cashback on monthly bills from participating billers such as Meralco, Maynilad, PLDT, Globe, Smart, Manila Water, and Converge.

P1 deals are also via "ShopeePay Near Me" on the app. Users can redeem their discounts by paying with ShopeePay at partner merchants such as Puregold, National Bookstore, Ultra Mega, Metro Department Store & Supermarket, and FamilyMart, among others.

More details are available on the Shopee app, website, and social media pages.

SM STORE INITIATIVE COLLECTS OVER 45K TOYS

The SM Store announced that its Share-A-Toy collected more than 45,000 toys in December 2021.

Customers and partner organizations gave new and pre-loved toys to The SM Store and Toy Kingdom branches nationwide, and they received a P100 discount voucher for every donation courtesy of The SM Store.

The toys collected will be distributed to children from the SM Foundation and The SM Store partner organizations. Among the recipients in Metro Manila are pediatric patients from the Amang Rodriguez Medical Center, Philippine Children’s Medical Center, and the Philippine General Hospital.

Recipients outside Metro Manila include non-government organizations such as the Heart Warriors Tarlac Chapter and the Islamic orphanages under the Arkat Lawanen network in Mindanao. Indigenous groups, the Mangyan community in Sipitsaburan, Puerto Galera, Palawan tribe in Brooke’s Point, and the Panay Bukidnon in Calinog, Ilo-ilo, will also receive toys from The SM Store’s Share A Toy.

In addition to the toys collected from The SM Store and Toy Kingdom branches, a global resourcing company and its employees shared 2,000 gift boxes containing educational materials and toys. Students of Doña Luisa Obieta Elementary School in Amungan, Iba, and the Sta. Martha Elementary School in Pangolingan, Palauig, will receive these donations. Both schools cater to the Aeta community in Zambales.

Children of fishing folks from Panglit Elementary School will also receive toys and learning materials.

WILCON DEPOT ENDS 2021 WITH 73 STORES

Home improvement and building store Wilcon Depot is celebrating the success of having 73 stores nationwide at the end of 2021, which includes 10 new branches.

Last year, Wilcon Depot launched an improved version of its online store, as well as a Home Living Section in all of its branches nationwide. the latter features thematically arranged spaces that aims to serve as an inspiration to customers.

For 2022, Wilcon Depot said it is targeting to open 10 stores.