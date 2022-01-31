Miss Universe mourns loss of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst

Trigger warning: Suicide

The Miss Universe Organization is mourning the loss of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst.

“The Miss Universe and Miss USA Organizations are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst,” the organization said in a statement released through its Instagram page.

“She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.”

Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart was also devastated by Kryst passing, saying she is currently at a loss, and is "trying to make sense of something which will never, ever make sense."

Several other beauty queens also paid tribute to Kryst, including Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, and former Miss USAs Nia Sanchez and Olivia Jordan.

Posting a photo of them together, Gray wrote: “Ches...I can't believe the news. Rest in peace angel. The world will miss your light.”

"I am completely broken by the news as I know everyone in the pageant community and beyond is," Sanchez said.

"Sending you so much love Paulo as we collectively mourn this incredible loss," Jordan commented in Shugart's post.



Kryst won Miss USA in 2019 where she represented North Carolina.

Citing US authorities, People and The New York Post reported that Kryst died after jumping off a building in New York City on Sunday around 7:15 a.m. ET.

Editor's note:

A group in the Philippines is dedicated to addressing those who have suicidal tendencies.

The crisis hotlines of the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation aim to make these individuals feel that someone is ready to listen to them.

These are their hotline numbers:

Information and Crisis Intervention Center

(02) 804-HOPE (4673)

0917-558-HOPE (4673) or (632) 211-4550

0917-852-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-6876

0917-842-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-4084