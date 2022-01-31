Popular Spotify broadcaster Joe Rogan took to Instagram to address the controversy surrounding his podcast, and promised to do his best to "balance things out" in the future.

Rogan has been accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 in his podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," prompting artists like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell to pull their music from Spotify to pressure the streaming service to take action.

In a nearly 10-minute video on Instagram, he said he agrees with Spotify's plans to put a disclaimer on episodes that deal with the coronavirus, and aims to have guests with differing opinions in his next podcasts to help people "figure out what's going on."

"My pledge to you is that I would do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people's perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view," he said.

"I don't want to show just the contrary opinion to what the narrative. I want to show all kinds of opinions so we can all figure out what's going on. And not just about COVID, about everything," he added.

Rogan went on to admit that it is a "strange responsibility to have this many viewers and listeners," and that it was "nothing that I ever anticipated."

Nevertheless, he promised to do his best to research on topics on his shows, particularly the controversial ones, and get as many sides of the story as possible.

Rogan also made it clear that he has nothing against Young and Mitchell despite the backlash he received from them.

"No hard feelings towards Neil Young and definitely no hard feelings towards Joni Mitchell," he said. "I love her too."