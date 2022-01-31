MANILA -- Voting 197-0, the House of Representatives has approved on final reading House Bill 10690, which prescribes the use of neo-ethnic Philippine textiles in the academic regalia of all state universities and colleges (SUCs).

HB 10690’s fact sheet says the bill seeks to instill patriotism and nationalism, particularly among young graduates of SUCs. It also aims to promote cultural preservation, women empowerment, and sustained production of neo-ethnic Philippine textiles, among others.

The same fact sheet also mentioned the goal of providing a more comfortable alternative to graduating students, since the conventional robes being widely used are more suited to temperate countries. The bill also hopes to enable the graduates of SUCs to give back to the community by contributing to livelihood generation and sustaining the local handloom weaving and textile heritage.

One of the key provisions of HB 10690 is the establishment of the Philippine Academic Regalia Council (PARC), which will set the standards for graduates, administrators, faculty, and awardees of SUCs.

The PARC will be required to ensure sustainability and quality control, and protect the intellectual property rights on designs and textile specifications.

HB 10690 will also mandate the Commission on Higher Education to prepare rules and regulations for effective implementation, in coordination with the Philippine Textile Research Institute of the Department of Science and Technology, National Commission for Culture and the Arts, University of the Philippines System, Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges, and Department of Trade and Industry.

The House of Representatives will submit the bill to the Senate for action.