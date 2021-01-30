‘May kotse na kayo!’ In touching vlog, Mimiyuuuh surprises parents with their first-ever car

Mimiyuuuh poses with her family with their newly purchased van in the background. YouTube: mimiyuuuh

MANILA — Internet sensation Mimiyuuuh recently marked a personal milestone as she surprised her parents with their first-ever family car, at one point moving her father to tears.

Mimi chronicled the surprise through her latest vlog on YouTube, with a glimpse of her actually purchasing the van, before sharing with her followers the big day when the vehicle was delivered to their home.

Mimi’s mother was speechless, while her father appeared to hold back tears. Her two siblings, meanwhile, were her accomplices in recording the special moment.

“Ba’t ka naiyak, Tatay? Hala, si Tatay naiyak!” Mimi asked her father, who excused himself numerous times apparently to compose himself.

Mimi explained that she had long wanted to buy a spacious vehicle for her parents, as they would always share yearning to visit their hometowns in Bicol and Batangas.

“Ito po ang first time ever na kaming family na magkaroon ng car, so super special nitong araw na ito sa amin. The comfort na kailangan ng parents ko, nabigay ko na,” Mimi said.

“I’m so proud of myself!” she added.

Just a few days prior to the vlog’s release, Mimi spoke similarly regarding her parents, in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

.@mimiyuuuh talks branding and formula for their online content, and what they can now afford amid massive success as a YouTube vlogger. pic.twitter.com/DQHcALVO0I — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) January 28, 2021

She mentioned the simple joy of affording more dishes at restaurants, as an example of how vlogging has changed her life since her breakthrough in 2019.

“Hindi ko naman pinagmamayabang. Dati, hindi mo ‘to ma-afford. Ngayon, titingin ka lang sa resibo, ‘Sige po, card na lang.’ Parang hindi ka magdadalawang-isip na, ‘Sh*t, ang mahal,’” she shared.

“Iba po talaga ‘yung joy kapag nabibigay mo talaga ‘yung wants and needs ng family.”

Mimi’s van purchase came only months after she and her family moved into their new home, which she similarly afforded through hard work that has translated into her enduring popularity online.

