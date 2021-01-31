Customize your cakes for Valentine's (and every other occasion)

Handout

MANILA -- With Valentine’s Day fast approaching and the COVID-19 virus still pretty much affecting public dining or social gatherings, you might want to consider celebrating the day for lovers with a customized cake.

Sweet Kiss Custom Cakes, a gourmet bakery located in the Scout area of Quezon City, has been designing specialized and custom cakes for over a decade now.

The brainchild of Mitchelle Moreno, Custom Cakes has been pretty present almost her whole life from her high school days to her time in the advertising industry and the short time she co-produced independent films like the award-winning "Happyland" and "Tribu" along with Jim Libiran.

“I have been doing this professionally for 20 years now,” said Moreno. “I started baking in high school and fell in love with it. I knew back then that I wanted a bakeshop and coffee shop because I didn’t want to be an employee. However, I couldn’t afford to send myself to culinary school so I had to learn on my own.”

Moreno initially sold her cakes on myayala.com and filgifts.com before she opened her own shop on Scout Limbaga St., Barangay Laging Handa, Quezon City.

Handout

“Even while working in advertising and film, I always baked. It is a passion,” she said.

“I would say that about 90% of our cakes are all customized -- from the usual birthdays to anniversaries to simple occasions or greeting cakes. Rainbow and chocolate cakes are the most popular.”

While the ongoing pandemic has shut down many businesses, Moreno’s business has thrived.

“Even if many people don’t go out, celebrating an event – a birthday, an anniversary, or a milestone -- remains sacred for many,” she pointed out. “A kid might not have a party with guests, but a cake is always a centerpiece of that celebration. It helps make the occasion special.”

Handout

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Sweet Kiss Custom Cakes will once more be deluged with orders.

“If people want to order (check out their Facebook page), I hope they give us at least seven days’ lead time so we can accommodate them,” stressed Moreno. “We handle more than a dozen customized cake orders a day and we want to make sure that we meet their deadlines.”

LINK ON 'Facebook page' : https://www.facebook.com/SweetKissPh)

The cakes are either available for pick-up at the bake shop or through a specialized delivery service.

Explained Moreno, “We partnered with Transportify that use sedans to deliver. If you are going to spend a lot for a customized cake then use the usual delivery services, then you might be disappointed because nasisira. We had to put a stop to that.”



“More so it’s Valentine’s Day… we certainly do not want to ruin anyone’s romantic mood.”

