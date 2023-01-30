Filipina beauty queen Maria Luisa Varela was crowned Miss Planet International on Sunday at Koh Pich Theater in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Varela's victory was shared by the Miss Planet International organization in a social media post.

Jemima Mandemwa from Zimbabwe was first runner-up.



In her Instagram Stories posts, Varela expressed her gratitude to all those who showed their love and support.

"Hindi ito mangyayari kung hindi dahil sa lahat ng suporta niyo. Sa lahat nang naniniwala at nagtitiwala sa akin. So thank you, thank you sa inyong lahat. Grabe, hindi ko alam kung lahat kayo ay mapapasalamatan ko. Pero bawat messages, bawat tags, bawat post, bawat comment ay binabasa ko 'yon guys," said Varela who proudly showed her sash.

"The crown, it's with the organization. They're keeping it for a while," she added.



Last November, Miss Planet International pageant made headlines was after Binibining Pilipinas 2022 first runner-up Herlene Budol withdrew from the competition.

In a statement released by Budol's manager Wilbert Tolentino at the time, he said that he decided to withdraw Budol "due to uncertainties by the organizers."

Miss Planet International was originally scheduled last November 19 in Kampala, Uganda but was postponed after the Uganda organizers failed to comply with the requirements needed to host the event..