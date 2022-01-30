Photo courtesy of Brenyl Abilla.

Ten months before the 2021 Criminology Licensure Examination, 23-year-old Brenyl Abilla from Tagum City, Davao del Norte said he would perfect the test.

Abilla was not able to do this, but he achieved the next best thing-- toping the exam.

He got a rating of 90.75 percent, ranking him first among the 11,610 who passed from the 33,983 who took the said exam last December 2021.

"Thankful ako kay God kasi binigay niya yung kahilingan ko," he said.

He was raised by his mother, a housewife, and a father, who works as a welder. He plans to help his family, who serves as his inspiration.

"Napakasaya nila nung malaman na top 1 ako kasi grabe yung sacrifices din nila sa akin kasi wala pa kasi akong trabaho," he said.

Abilla said he was not an honor student when he graduated in 2019 from the University of Mindanao's Tagum Campus. He even skipped summer classes to work as a food stall attendant outside a school to support his needs in college.

He admitted that he had challenges while preparing for the board exam due to the uncertainties brought by the pandemic. There were times that he applied as a call center agent and as a warehouse worker while waiting for the exam schedule.

"Meron ding time na nag-stop ako kasi kailangan maghanap ng trabaho. Nag-apply ako pero hindi ako sinwerte," he said.

Unlike many Criminology passers who want to become policemen, Abilla opts to teach in a review center or a university.

—report by Hernel Tocmo

