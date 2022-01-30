Photo courtesy of PHLPost

The Philippine Postal Corporation will launch commemorative "Year of the Tiger" stamps to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

According to Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio, launching the commemorative stamps is a way to celebrate the upcoming Lunar Year, especially since most of the festivities have been postponed due to the pandemic.

"I understand that some of the festivities in Manila were postponed for the second time this year due to the threat of the coronavirus," he said in a statement.

The Chinese New Year falls on February 1. This year is the year of the water tiger, which is the third of the 12 zodiac animal signs of the Chinese lunar calendar.

PHLPost also said the Chinese calendar has sparked interest among collectors of Chinese zodiac stamps.

The stamps will be formally launched Monday in an event in Pasay City. Stamps, souvenir sheets and official first day covers of "New Year 2022: Year of the Tiger Stamps" will be available starting Jan. 31 at the Philatelic Counter, Manila Central Post Office in Liwasang Bonifacio. Those who wish to buy stamps can also contact PHLPost and check out its Facebook page.