Food shorts: Chinese New Year treats, gifts and promos

MANILA -- Welcome the Year of the Tiger with these special Chinese New Year offerings.

DIAMOND HOTEL'S CHINESE NEW YEAR BUFFET

Handout

Diamond Hotel invites prosperity for the Year of the Water Tiger with all-you-can-eat offerings at Corniche by Chinese chef Yang Yong until February 6.

At the lunch and dinner buffet (P3,300), indulge in traditional Chinese New Year favorites like Roasted Suckling Pig, Braised Chicken Soup with Chinese Herbs, Chinese New Year Pan Cai all-in-one dish, Stir-fried Noodles, Steamed Fish with Ginger Soy Sauce, Chinese New Year Yu Sheng, assorted dimsum, three kinds of tikoy and more.

In addition, Corniche features Unlimited Dimsum with a rich selection of premium dimsum for P1,088 net per person. Every minimum of P5,000 spent at Corniche during this period entitles guests to “pick-a-prize” from the Prosperity Tree for a chance to win surprises from the hotel.

For those celebrating at home, the hotel has a CNY Grazing Box and Lucky Chinese set menus (prices start at P2,999) which all come with the Yu Sheng dish for the traditional prosperity toss.

THE PENINSULA MANILA'S CHINESE BENTO BOX TAKEOUT

May your longevity noodles be long and your dumplings lucky! Enjoy both when you order The Peninsula Manila’s Dragon and Lion Chinese New Year Takeout Bento Boxes available from February 1-7.

The Dragon Bento Box contains pork and kuchay dumplings, stir-fried noodles with chicken char siu, steamed ginger and soy mahi-mahi with mixed mushrooms and bok choy, and pandan mantou, while the Lion Bento Box contains shrimp dumpling, yang chow fried rice with BBQ pork, stir-fried beef tenderloin with steamed broccoli ay soy garlic soy sauce, and red bean sesame balls.

The Bento Boxes are priced P1,388 each to be picked up curbside at the Peninsula Manila driveway.

REMY MARTIN XO CENTAUR ODDYSSEY EDITION

Handout

Red decorations, re-uniting with family, sweet desserts, red envelopes with ampao -- and a snifter of Remy Martin XO cognac complete an auspicious start to the Chinese New Year.

In line with this, the House of Remy Martin dazzles cognac lovers with the release of the XO Centaur Odyssey edition. The signature crystal bottle is encased in an opulently ornate gold, red, and black box that folds out to reveal the centaur, the symbol of the House of Remy Martin.

The XO Centaur Edition is now available from Boozy.ph, clink.ph, Thirst.com.ph, Shopee, Lazada, supermarkets and hypermarkets.

BAMBI’S GOURMET KITCHEN CHINESE NEW YEAR OFFERINGS

Let Bambi’s Gourmet Kitchen take care of your opulent Chinese New Year spread.

Known for using only the best and freshest ingredients, her special menu features Abundant Mix Sashimi, Festive Deep-Fried Seafood in Ponzu Sauce, New Year Toss Salad, Vegetable and Sausage Skewers, Pan Seared Salmon, Lobster Meat Rolls, Wagyu Tenderloin Steak with Mixed Vegetables, and Golden Lobster.

Slots are still available for January 30, 31, and February 1. For pricing and ordering information, visit here.

GLENROTHES WHISKY MAKER’S CUT LUNAR NEW YEAR 2022 LIMITED RELEASE

Handout

Speyside Whisky Glenrothes has released a special Whisky Maker’s Cut for Chinese New Year. This whisky is matured only in first fill sherry seasoned oak casks and bottled at natural color at a strength selected by the distillery’s master whisky maker. It features a creamy vanilla, orange peel and nutmeg character.

The is packaged in a stunning limited edition dual box inspired by the topography surrounding the Glenrothes distillery adorned with traditional Chinese colors of red and gold with the inner box fanning out to reveal the bottle.

Only 50 bottles of The Glenrothes Whisky Maker’s Cut Lunar New Year 2022 Limited Release will be sold locally with an SRP of P6,200 per bottle. Available now at available at Solid Wine, Prestige Wine and SingleMalt.PH.

NEW WORLD HOTEL'S GIFTS OF GOOD FORTUNE

Handout

Express gratitude and well wishes to loved ones, friends and associates with a thoughtfully-curated Chinese New Year Prosperity Box from New World Hotel.

The hamper includes items that can be used for Chinese New Year celebrations and more such as dried scallops, dried black mushrooms, Chinese sausage, Jasmine’s XO chili sauce, Sweetened cashew nuts, salted espresso cookies, fortune cookies, and a bottle of wine -- priced at P8,800 nett.

Also available from the hotel are Chinese restaurant Jasmine’s best-selling handcrafted nian gao (tikoy) encased in a turquoise and gold box which come in the koi fish (P1,088 nett) and classic round shapes (P988 nett), and The Shop’s Mandarin Orange Chocolate Cake (P1,388 nett), inspired by and shaped after the lucky gold coin, and made with white chocolate mousse, mandarin oranges, and a hint of cinnamon.

Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance and will be offered until February 12.

THE GIVING CAFE CHINESE NEW YEAR SET MENU

Handout

Long known for their specialty coffee, The Giving Cafe is an undiscovered gem when it comes to Chinese food.

For this Chinese New Year, the cafe is featuring two set menus that celebrate health, wealth, family, happiness and long life.

Set A consists of fried whole lapu-lapu with chili mango sauce, beef with broccoli, TGC Pancit, and sticky rice cake, while Set B has steamed lapu-lapu with premium house soy sauce, Happiness Noodles, spring rolls and sweet rice balls.

Each set is good for 3-4 people and is priced at P2,888. Order online through thevault.ph.

LUNG HIN'S BLISSFUL BLESSINGS

Handout

Lung Hin, Marco Polo Ortigas’s premiere Chinese restaurant, wishes everyone of prosperity and good luck with nian gao (tikoy) and classic culinary offerings.

Lung Hin’s premium signature nian gao are available in the following flavors and sizes: the Double Gold Bar Nian Gao (800 grams) is available at P2,268, and may be enjoyed in either Red Dates Sugar flavor or a combination of Red Dates Sugar and Fortune Orange flavors; while both the Red Dates Sugar Round Nian Gao and the Fortune Orange Round Nian Gao are priced at P1,658 for every 600-gram set. Prices indicated are inclusive of local taxes and applicable charges.

Lung Hin’s authentic Cantonese specialties are also available for your Chinese New Year feast. Check out their culinary classics – the Prosperity Toss with Salmon Yu Sheng, Dong Po-style Braised Pork, and Baked King Prawns with Cheese in Supreme Broth. Set menus are also available for guests dining in the restaurant, as well as for takeaway (with three-days minimum notice).

MODERN SHANGHAI EMPEROR’S FEAST

Handout

The Bistro Group celebrates the Year of the Tiger with the Emperor’s Feast from Modern Shanghai.

For the whole month of February, you can avail of the six-course Emperor’s Feast good for 3 persons for P1,388. Enjoy the savory world of Chinese cuisine and share these with your loved ones -- Egg Rice, String Beans, Deep-fried Pork, Sweet and Sour Fish Fillet, Xiao Long Bao and Sauteed River Spinach with Minced Pork. There are also other signature dishes which you can order from the menu.

This special treat is available for dine-in, take-out and delivery through Bistro Delivers, GrabFood and Pickaroo.

HONOLULU CAFÉ CHINESE RED DATE CAKE

Handout

Honolulu Café continues to bring the Hong Kong cha chaan teng experience by welcoming the Year of the Tiger with their Red Date Cake, a healthy and flavorful spin on the classic tikoy. Nice to pair with their Hong Kong drinks and their assortment of buns.

Each cake is priced at P888 and is now available.