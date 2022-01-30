Christian Louboutin visits Heart Evangelista in her Paris apartment

MANILA – Heart Evangelista is happy to be reunited with one of her famous friends in the fashion industry, French designer Christian Louboutin.

The actress shared that Louboutin himself paid her a visit at the apartment where she’s staying while in Paris.

“Mon ami @louboutinworld visiting me at my apartment with chocolates and coffee. Lovely morning from Paris,” she wrote.

Evangelista is currently in France for the Paris Fashion Week.

Back in 2017, Evangelista got to dance with Louboutin when the renowned designer visited Manila for the Philippine Tatler Ball.

The two have since become friends, with Louboutin even sending a birthday gift to Evangelista in 2019.

In an interview in August 2020, Evangelista shared that she was once invited to visit Louboutin’s home.

"I cannot even believe how Christian Louboutin invited me over to his house. He cooked truffle pasta for me. There's five of us," the actress said.

"He was having a little construction in his house and I got to go to the powder room. He said, 'Oh I'm sorry, you just go to my room.' I went to his room and he's such a normal person. His toothbrush was there and everything," she continued.

"It's so surreal that you're there, you look up to the person. It's really nice to experience these things and you meet people. They are so nice and so down to earth. Nakakatuwa."