Michelle Arceo in her red evening gown for Reina Hispanoamericana. Arceo/Instagram

Michelle Arceo dazzled viewers from around the world as she graced the Reino Hispanoamericana stage in a sparkly red gown.

The Filipina beauty queen finished second runner-up in the international pageant, which was won by Maricielo Gamarra of Peru.

In an Instagram post, Arceo shared details of her proudly Filipino evening dress by Louis Pangilinan. It drew inspiration from the red stripe of the Philippine flag, which symbolizes courage and patriotism.

"Red is a color that symbolizes profound courage and sacrifices deeply rooted in Filipino heritage. Drawing inspiration from the iconic red banner of the Philippine flag, Louis Pangilinan, a renowned Filipino designer, meticulously crafted this garment to convey a sense of patriotism and valor with sophistication and a hint of sexiness," the caption read.

Aside from the Philippine flag, Arceo's dress also features the Reino Hispanoamericana crown in its embroidery pattern.

"Beyond its aesthetic appeal, this creation serves as a visual tribute to the resilience embedded in Filipino culture, skillfully bridging cultural symbolism with contemporary elegance." her post read.