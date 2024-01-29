Reina Hispanoamericana 2023 second runner-up Michelle Arceo thanks her supporters in an Instagram live session shortly after the pageant. Arceo/Instagram

Michelle Arceo has nothing but gratitude after finishing second runner-up in the Reina Hispanoamericana pageant in Bolivia on Sunday (Monday in Manila).

In an Instagram live session shortly after the pageant, the Filipina beauty queen turned emotional as she thanked all those who have supported her in her journey.

"I just want to thank all of you. Maraming, maraming salamat. We did it, Filipinas!" she said.

"We got second runner-up and this is the highest placement since Winwyn (Marquez)," she added, referring to the Philippines' first Reina Hispanoamericana titleholder back in 2017.

Marquez started crying as she recalled how she "worked so hard to get to this moment," citing the tough competition she faced during the pageant.

She went on to admit that she did not expect to have a second runner-up finish. "They were all so beautiful and I was just very nervous if I'm going to get in the Top 6, but we did it. And I couldn't have done it without all of you guys," she said.

"I'm crying, guys. I've cried thrice already. This is crazy," she continued, trying to hold back her tears. "I hate crying, especially in public, and I hate doing lives. But I'm just really proud of myself because I didn't think I would get this far."

Arceo plans to enjoy the fruits of her hard work, then take a "little break" after her Reina Hispanoamericana stint. However, she is not closing her doors on joining other pageants.

"We don't know what the future my hold, but let me just enjoy my moment tonight, rest, and eat some yummy food," she said, responding to fans who were asking if she plans to join Miss Universe Philippines.

"If I were to join another pageant, sana winner," she added, citing her runner-up placements in her first two international pageants. "We'll see what's written in the stars."

Reina Hispanoamericana, a pageant that aims to celebrate Hispanic heritage, language, and culture, is Arceo's second international stint as a beauty queen.

In 2022, she placed first runner-up in Miss Environment International in Mumbai, India. She was also the Century Tuna Superbods first-runner up that same year.