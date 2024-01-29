'Immersive' BTS exhibit coming to Manila in May

Concept photo for BTS’ anthology album ‘Proof.’ Photo from @BIGHIT_MUSIC/X

Heads up, Filipino ARMYs! An "immersive" exhibit featuring K-pop sensation BTS is heading to Manila in May.

In a press release, the Araneta Group of Companies said South Korean awards ceremony The Fact Music Awards (TMA) is bringing "B★VERSE: BTS, Singing the Stars" exhibit to the country from May 17 to August 15.

"B★VERSE is an exhibit that will allow ARMYs to witness the evolution of BTS as a group and as individual stars in a totally enchanting exhibit," it said.

The exhibit will be mounted at the fourth floor of Gateway Mall 2 at Araneta City in Quezon City.

Filipino fans of the Grammy-nominated act can expect an "immersive exhibit experience, starting with a VR (virtual reality) Room that vividly recreates BTS' iconic TMA stages from 2020 to 2022."

There will also be a "Seven Planets" section, "which feature themed rooms personalized" for each of BTS' seven members, showcasing their photos and videos.

"Additionally, ARMYs will experience dazzling moments symbolizing the unique connection between BTS and their fans through a mapping show," the Araneta Group said

Tickets for the event will be available soon on TicketNet.

Currently, all of BTS' members are fulfilling their mandatory service. They are expected to finish their conscription and reunite by 2025.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

FROM THE ARCHIVES