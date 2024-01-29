Former senator Manny Pacquiao and Sen. Joel Villanueva came together on Monday for the yearly Bible Breakfast celebration that aims to encourage Filipinos to make the Bible a part of their daily lives.

Pacquiao is the main author while Villanueva is the principal sponsor of Republic Act 11163 that created the Philippine National Bible Day, which is celebrated every last Monday of January.

According to Pacquiao, his life changed after committing his life to Jesus Christ and making the Word of God the prime authority to direct his daily living. He also shared how the words in the Bible gave him faith and stability amid trials, like what he experienced during the recent earthquake that struck his hometown of General Santos.

"My devotion is reading the Bible day and night. My family always sees me reading the Bible, kneeling and praying, and there is a new revelation day by day, and instruction from the Lord," he said. "Kung wala ang Word of God, siguro matagal na akong natumba. Nagkaroon ako ng lakas, ng pag-asa because I'm waiting for the Lord Jesus Christ."

Villanueva, for his part, encouraged his fellow Filipinos to hear the Word of God and pray for our nation as well.

"Apart from the Word of God, we can do nothing,'" he quoted. "We are all here together to pray, especially for our country, our government. The walls of our country are broken. People of God need to step up."

Actress Carmi Martin and ABS-CBN’s Ernie Lopez were among the personalities who shared how the Word of God in the Bible has carried them through and even made than stand on their principles during tough situations in their career and family matters.

Author-speaker Edmund Chan from Singapore also shared the importance of teaching the principles of God in the Bible to the family, especially children, so they may live a life of faith in God and experience the many promises of Jesus.

The National Bible Day chapters in Cagayan, General Santos, Bulacan, Tarlac, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Pangasinan, and Leyte were present at the celebration and shared the growth of the discipleship program across their regions.