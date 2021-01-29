WATCH: Vicki Belo's closet is filled with Hermes bags and more

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Vicki Belo said she has been collecting Hermes bags for the past 20 years, so it's no surprise that her closet is filled with items from the French luxury brand.

The doctor to the stars gave a glimpse of her closet, as requested by viewers of her YouTube channel.

While the design of the space is pretty straightforward, anyone can easily get overwhelmed by the sheer number of bags, shoes, and clothes in her walk-in closet.

A section has been dedicated to Hermes bags, which are classified according to color, design, and material.

"As you can see, my favorite color is purple," Belo said, as she showed her many designer bags in that shade.

"I've been collecting Hermes for the past 20 years so matagal na rin po," she said.

When asked by stylist Bang Pineda, who was there to "edit" her closet, about her favorite Hermes bag, Belo recalled an unfortunate incident.

"Actually 'yung pinaka-favorite ko nawala, ninakaw. I don't know who got it. But it was black on black, it was a very special edition. It didn't even have an orange box, it had a black box," she said.

"It was a one of a kind collectors' edition but when I opened the box a few months ago, that black bag was gone. 'Yung box andoon pero sa loob ng box was a white Hermes which wasn't the right bag. Yeah, I cried," she added.

Aside from Hermes, Belo's other favorite brand is Louis Vuitton. But when she travels, Prada is her bag brand of choice.

And although she is a huge fan of international brands, the founder and medical director of Belo Medical Group reiterated that she also loves wearing creations of Filipino designers such as Michael Cinco, Michael Leyva, and John Herrera.

