LOOK: Dawn Zulueta channels characters from 'Bridgerton,' 'Queen's Gambit'

MANILA -- Dawn Zulueta has been impressing her fans and followers as she dresses up as characters from period dramas such as "Bridgerton" and "The Queen's Gambit."

The veteran actress recently started her own "dress up" challenge, posting photos of her as her favorite characters on Netflix.

"This is what happens after watching back-to-back period series," she said in her first post using the #DZplaysdressup hashtag.

Check out how Zulueta has transformed into period drama characters through clothes, hair, and makeup, in the slideshow below. Can you guess all of them?

According to Zulueta, dressing up as her favorite characters is not just a fun activity for her, but also her way of not letting her clothes and beauty products go to waste during the quarantine.

"[It] would be a shame to let quarantine life waste away all my cosmetics, hair products, and wardrobe," she said in one of her Instagram posts.

"I'll say cleaning out my drawers and closets [has] become a fun dress-up sport for my favorite Netflix series," she said in another.

