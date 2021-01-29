'I do the job of 10 people': KC Concepcion shares challenges of running own business

MANILA -- KC Concepcion took to social media to encourage her fellow solo entrepreneurs as she opened up about the challenges of running a business, especially given the pandemic.

The actress launched her own jewelry brand, Avec Moi, back in 2018.

In an Instagram post, Concepcion said she considers her home her studio, workshop, and office.

"The entrepreneur life is not easy. It requires lots of faith, multitasking, long hours, problem solving, creativity, attention to detail and the big picture, listening to customers, an open mind, a grateful heart, a fighter's spirit, and a monk's patience. Also, passion and practicality, how to balance both is the challenge," she said.

"I do the job of 10 people for this 2-year old biz of mine (not counting 2020). Keep going, learning, building... and praying for the right mentors to be disciplined and inspired by, and a tight team to grow with," she added.

Avec Moi features jewelry designed by Concepcion herself. Last November, the actress offered some of her handcrafted pieces to help raise funds for typhoon relief efforts in the country.

Concepcion earlier said that Avec Moi serves as "an ode to Paris, the City of Love, where I grew as a teen into my adult years."

Related video: