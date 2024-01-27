Uniqlo 'dumpling bag' vs imitation: How are they different?

Japanese fashion giant Uniqlo recently sued Chinese retailer Shein for allegedly copying its viral crossbody bag, called online as the “dumpling bag.”

But Shein is not the only shop that has come up with a version of the trending bag, as other online selling platforms have also hopped on the trend, contributing to the spread of imitations and “dupes.”

ABS-CBN News has compared the bag from Uniqlo, officially named as the “round mini shoulder bag”, and a dupe from another brand.

Here are the differences and similarities:

Price

The Uniqlo bag retails for P790 while dupes sell for as low as P159.

Size

The round mini shoulder bag is slightly bigger in terms of width and height and is more spacious inside that even if it looks small, it could fit a phone, wallet, powerbank, sanitizer, and a whole 20 oz tumbler.

Stitching

One of the more apparent differences is the stitching. The Uniqlo bag is sewn seamlessly as it didn’t have excess threads dangling at the seams. The size of the stitches are uniform and fine. The dupe has loose threads which loop and hang either on the lining inside the bag, around the strap, or around the zipper.

Zipper

When you open and close the bag, the one from Uniqlo feels sturdier as it has more grip compared to the dupe. The zipper of the “imitation” feels a lot weaker and flimsier, as though carrying heavy things could cause it to split.

Material

Both bags used nylon and they feel almost the same. The touch, the sound that it gives when you scratch it, the roughness of the material due to the crumpled design—all have little to no difference. The Uniqlo bag’s design is just a bit more crumpled.

Bag lining and inside pockets

Both have lining inside using a material that looks and feels similar. The two bags also have two pockets inside that are placed on one side.

Overall, if you are after the design and the aesthetic, it would be tempting to buy the dupe. Anyway, who does not want to look fashionable within budget?

But considering the functionality of the bag, the quality of the material used, the seamless details, and the feature that got everyone gushing on social media—the spacious interior—then the one from Uniqlo is the best pick.