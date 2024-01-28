Iza Calzado’s daughter Deia Amihan celebrates first birthday

From Iza Calzado Instagram

Actress Iza Calzado and her husband, Ben Wintle, celebrated their daughter Deia Amihan's first birthday with an intimate family gathering at their home, as revealed through a series of photos shared on Iza's Instagram.



The event, which included close family and friends, featured a delightful photo shoot of Deia with teddy bears and a birthday cake, accompanied by the caption "go smash smash on the cake."



Iza told ABS-CBN News that she plans to hold another celebration in February, dedicated to their chosen charity, in honor of Deia's first birthday.



Deia was recently baptized alongside her cousin Sadie, the daughter of actress Bianca King and Ralph Wintle, Ben's brother, in a joint celebration held on January 13.



Deia Amihan was born on January 26, 2023, and her parents, Iza and Ben, exchanged vows in December 2018.