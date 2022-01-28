MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold continues to use her platform to support science as she called for strengthened disaster prevention plans in the country.

The beauty queen was once again invited to speak in a virtual forum organized by the Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD), one of the sectoral councils of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

"Disaster risk management must be part of development. It is a first line of defense against the uncertainty that is coming tomorrow," she said.

"We have been building resilience to calamities for years, but it is time we speed that up and demand accountability, strengthen prevention plans, use the skills we already have, and prioritize our environment and our people," she added.

Arnold went on to call for more support for research and development projects of Filipino scientists, particularly on disaster management.

"I hope that in the near future, I will find myself delivering videos and online social media posts about prevention and preparedness, rather than emergency response and reconstruction. Let us change the Philippines for the better," she said.

Last year, Arnold graced a PCIEERD virtual event to reiterate her opening statement during the Bb. Pilipinas 2021 pageant -- that the Philippines should invest more in science and technology, and that more students will hopefully take up science, technology, engineering, and mathematics courses.

She pointed out how the pandemic "truly shone an even greater spotlight on science," citing the efforts of scientists to inform the public about COVID-19, as well as the vaccines and other technologies.

Before joining Bb. Pilipinas, Arnold graduated with a degree in Forensic Science from the University of Canberra in Australia.

Related video: