WATCH: Claudia Barretto shares book recommendations with sister Julia

MANILA -- For her latest vlog, Julia Barretto asked her younger sister Claudia to share her book recommendations for 2021.

Julia said she hopes to become a bookworm just like Claudia, saying she "probably reads 2,000 books every month, and probably read 10,000 last year."

"A lot of people probably don't know what to read also for this year, and you've read a lot of good ones last year," she told her younger sister.

Before proceeding with her five recommended books, Claudia felt the need for a disclaimer: "I don't know how to review books because I've never done this. I usually just keep this to myself or, like friends. A lot of what I'm going to say is really just how I remember the story, what I took away from it, how it made me feel. So it's very personal."

"If you've read these books and I'm wrong about anything, don't judge me," she added.

Explaining how she selected the five books, Claudia said: "They're not challenging to read... At least one of these will be fun for you to read, that's why I brought five different kinds."

Claudia's five recommended books for 2021 include "Educated" by Tara Westover, "Outliers" by Malcolm Gladwell, "Bear Town" by Frednik Backman, "My Sisters the Saints" by Colleen Campbell, and "Norwegian Wood" by Haruki Murakami.

"What I always tell people when they're afraid to start reading is that you don't have to read a classic right away. Or you don't have to pressure yourself into reading something really difficult or too intellectual," she said.

"It only takes one book that makes you feel a certain way and you're going to keep craving for that same feeling, and you'll want to try reading other books."

